Ginny & Georgia gears up for 4th season, production begins

Actor Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller on the show said, "Hi, you guys Brianne here. Welcome to our first day of shooting season 4 for Ginny & Georgia".

She was joined by her on-screen daughter, Antonia Gentry who plays Ginny. "It's day one and I am so excited for you all to see what we are getting up to", said the actor who looked excited for what was to come.

The show is a sweet, emotional story about a mother-daughter duo as they navigate through the complexities of life. The official plot of Ginny & Georgia reads, "Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy".

The show, which premiered in February 24, 2021, has received a lot of love from fans and critics alike. Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia ended with several cliffhangers with the biggest one being Georgia thinking she may be pregnant.

Created by Sarah Lampert, Ginny & Georgia has a stellar cast including Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack and Scott Porter who play key characters on the show.