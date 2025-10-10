Murder mysteries and comedic twists: This week's must-watch shows and films on OTT

US ambassador to the UK Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), along with her husband, former US ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), learns of the horrific truth about the death of President Rayburn (Michael McKean) at the end of Season 2. With Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) now ascending to the POTUS role while having a hand in his death and Kate being a frontrunner for Vice President under Grace, much is at stake in this constitutional crisis. October 16. On Netflix.
Set it in the backdrop of the snowy and rugged wilderness of Alaska. US Marshal Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke) has maintained peace in these barren lands for a while. However, when a prison transport plane crashes in his jurisdiction, all hell breaks loose. With violent prisoners now on the run, Frank, along with CIA Agent Sydney Scoffeild (Haley Bennett), must save his town while also dealing with the larger conspiracy tied to the crash. Now Streaming. On Apple TV+.
William Ronald ‘Ron’ Trosper (Tim Robinson) is an ordinary, well-performing employee at the company where he is working at. Eventually, an ‘embarrassing incident’ causes Ron to crash out. In Tim Robinson’s signature, bizarre, absurdly comical, yet gripping storytelling fashion, we learn that Ron discovers a hidden criminal conspiracy that can change the course of history. Things promise to get more mysterious and awkward for Ron as he learns more. October 13. On JioHotstar.
ACP Sanyukta Das (Konkona Sen Sharma), a cop with a strained personal life and ACP Jai Kanwal (Surya Sharma), a newcomer in the force, investigate the chilling murder of a teenage girl in what seems to be Sanyukta’s swansong case. Serving as the official Indian adaptation of the acclaimed original Danish title, Forbrydelsen (The Killing), this series follows the duo unearthing the involvement of a popular politician in the investigation, catapulting the case into a political scandal. What happens next? Now Streaming. On JioHotstar.
Laura ‘Lo’ Blacklock (Keira Knightley), a journalist, is on a luxury yacht sailing across the North Sea on an assignment. However, with crippling anxiety and a drinking problem, Lo is barely getting any sleep. One night, Lo hears a disturbing sound from the room adjacent to hers — Cabin 10, with a loud splash following. Upon reporting the incident, it is learnt that no one has been staying in that room since the beginning of the trip. However, Lo’s conviction to prove the existence of the incident sets her off on a mysterious investigation. Now Streaming. On Netflix.
The quirky yet brilliant attorney Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), a treasured observer for the NYPD, returns to investigate a new series of high-society crimes in New York. This time around, she will be missing the company of Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) on her cases after her promotion to a special task force in Washington. The first episode will be set in the backdrop of a late-night comedy with Steven Colbert guest-starring! October 13. On JioHotstar.
This true-crime documentary series will follow the life of Kerri Rawson, the daughter of the notorious serial killer Dennis Rader. The series will explore through Kerri’s accounts, the impact that Dennis’ actions as a brutal killer, had on his own family, especially when they learned of his horrific truth in 2005. Now Streaming. On Netflix.