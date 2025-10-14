Funcho boys Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma get candid on their web series debut and more

What was the set of Sena like?

Dhruv: The set was amazing. Everyone was super pumped up to be a part of this show—right from the crew to actors to directors and cameramen. This series was from TVF and the team knows very well what they are doing and what they are capable of. I would say everything was being held professionally and it was amazing to be a part of the set.

Your brand Funcho is built on effortless humour. How did you prepare yourselves to portray a more serious, disciplined role in this army drama?

Shyam: It is not like we weren't funny on the sets— we definitely were. We knew most of the crew members already. They too have been creating funny sketches and stuff. But during the actual filming, we were completely focused. As soon as the director called “cut,” though, we’d slip right back into our usual banter — chatting about random concepts, new trends, and whatever was buzzing on Instagram.

But when you’re working with a team of professional actors and crew members who’ve poured their heart and soul into the project, you have to take the work seriously. We were very aware that this wasn’t like our usual Instagram or YouTube content. Everyone knew their roles, and during briefings or scenes, we were all in character. The moment the scene ended, though, the energy shifted — from intense focus to pure fun.

What was the biggest challenge in shifting from short-form digital content to a long-form, dramatic series like Sena: Guardians of the Nation?

Dhruv: To be honest, it wasn't a big challenge. In fact we didn't take it as a challenge. The point was, we learned a lot of things. We have been following TVF and we have been a huge fan of them. And we always wanted to work with them. Of course, it was a different ball game in terms of how professionally everything was run. The way we usually narrate scenes and shoot videos for YouTube is very different from how they do it. We went in with the mindset of absorbing as much as we could — just watching how every little detail was taken care of was a fantastic experience.

As YouTubers, we’re used to wearing multiple hats — writing, directing, shooting, editing. But on set, every person had a clear, specific role. That structure was refreshing. So, in the end, it wasn’t a challenge at all — it was a huge learning curve for us.

This is your first major acting project together outside of your own content. Did your working dynamic change on a professional set with a director and crew, compared to when you're producing your own YouTube sketches?

Shyam: Yes, of course. As I said, it was a big learning for both of us. The process of creating a simple YouTube sketch, which is what we usually do, is very different. This show was entirely distinct. We understood what it takes to make a show and the entire process of its production. We observed the extent of the professionalism and care exercised by everyone involved. We learned a lot about the approach to filmmaking. When we would sit with the director, we might suggest, 'We thought this could be done in this manner,' and then he would offer his perspective: 'No, this cannot be done that way because the scene requires this specific approach.' So, we understood what and how a director should think. Similarly, we studied the cameraman's work—how he was taking the angles, why this specific angle was chosen over another, and how he was manipulating the lighting. So, yes, as I reiterated, it was a great learning.

What's next for Funcho? What can we expect from you next?

Dhruv: To be very honest, we have always wanted to make a show like Sena. It has been on our minds, and I can tell you this: we have already written a script for a web show and are going to roll it out soon. We will commence with its pre-production and production shortly. Creating a long-format, proper show is, as we say, a dream project of ours, and we are actively pursuing it.

And after working with TVF on Sena, we have become more motivated, feeling that if they can achieve this, so can we. We found the experience so enjoyable and inspiring.

So this is the next big step we are going to take. Additionally, we would love to do more acting gigs, as it is a great learning process. Both as a performer and as a creative individual, you enjoy playing different characters and learning so many things from the environment around you. Therefore, it was a great learning experience. And yes, a show is coming by Funcho.