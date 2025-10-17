Micro-fiction thrillers The Last Knock and Second Floor Left to drop on October 20

Consider this, you visit a flat that you are interested to rent but discover that it is already occupied and the occupant is surprisingly self-declaring as an intruder. Would you still go and rent out the flat which is positioned Second Floor Left?

Moreover, you hear a soft knock on your door, but remember it’s a very stormy night. When you head over to check, there is no one. Although you breathe a sigh of relief, it is very short lived because soon you start hearing knocks all over – walls, window, fridge, doors. And when you do try to hide inside the cupboard to escape the situation, it’s a full fledged voice telling you ‘Found You’.

You would clearly not want to hear The Last Knock! Both the projects are directed by Karna Chakraborty with Karna and Baishakhi Dam playing the leads in Second Floor Left and Dishani helming The Last Knock.