Micro-fiction thrillers The Last Knock and Second Floor Left to drop on October 20

Staying indoors this Diwali and wondering what to do? Here’s a solution. Binge-watch two new OTT drops and immerse yourself in the world of thrillers. But, keep your torches ready to cross over to the bathroom when you want without being afraid! With a growing fondness for thrillers, especially with a tweak of horror and psychology, makers are serving, experimenting with newer narratives, lesser characters and more psychological ambiance and sometimes, even the format itself, keeping in mind that the attention span is reducing day by day. Thus this season, binge-watch Second Floor Left and The Last Knock, both of which are highly anticipated thrillers.
Consider this, you visit a flat that you are interested to rent but discover that it is already occupied and the occupant is surprisingly self-declaring as an intruder. Would you still go and rent out the flat which is positioned Second Floor Left?
Moreover, you hear a soft knock on your door, but remember it’s a very stormy night. When you head over to check, there is no one. Although you breathe a sigh of relief, it is very short lived because soon you start hearing knocks all over – walls, window, fridge, doors. And when you do try to hide inside the cupboard to escape the situation, it’s a full fledged voice telling you ‘Found You’.
You would clearly not want to hear The Last Knock! Both the projects are directed by Karna Chakraborty with Karna and Baishakhi Dam playing the leads in Second Floor Left and Dishani helming The Last Knock.
What makes the shows interesting are the micro-fiction format of mini-episodes or webisodes which does not make the viewer sit for long hours but also constitute an interesting watch / content which is packaged as a bite-sized anytime, anywhere dosage. It also gives a pedestal to emerging talents to showcase their creativity through acting or direction. Apart from short fiction, one can find web series, movies, and regional voices shape up under one arch with focus on a variety of themes like drama, romance, thrillers etc.
Second Floor Left and The Last Knock will stream on Starfeliks App from October 20
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.