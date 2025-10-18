Who is Irina Rudakova, the winner of Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2?

Irina Rudakova, a well-known model, was awarded the winner of the popular show Reality Ranis of the Jungle season 2. The champion was awarded with a trophy and a prize of INR 15 lakh.

Irina Rudakova is a well-known face in the Indian entertainment industry. In 2022, she was seen in the popular Hindi TV series Choti Sarrdaarni that used to be telecast on Colors TV. She also appeared in the Marathi music video Tuxedo in 2023.

As a model, she had a landmark ramp walk at the 2014 DKNY in Dubai. She was also a popular cheerleader at the 2024 IPL and the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Irina Rudakova crowned the ultimate champion of Reality Ranis of the Jungle season 2

The season 2 of Reality Ranis of the Jungle saw 12 ranis (queens) compete with each other as they were assigned difficult tasks that examined their strength and courage. However, it was Irina who persevered.