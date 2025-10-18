Who is Irina Rudakova, the winner of Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2?

Irina Rudakova, a well-known model, was awarded the winner of the popular show Reality Ranis of the Jungle season 2. The champion was awarded with a trophy and a prize of INR 15 lakh.
Irina Rudakova is a well-known face in the Indian entertainment industry. In 2022, she was seen in the popular Hindi TV series Choti Sarrdaarni that used to be telecast on Colors TV. She also appeared in the Marathi music video Tuxedo in 2023.
As a model, she had a landmark ramp walk at the 2014 DKNY in Dubai. She was also a popular cheerleader at the 2024 IPL and the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
The season 2 of Reality Ranis of the Jungle saw 12 ranis (queens) compete with each other as they were assigned difficult tasks that examined their strength and courage. However, it was Irina who persevered.
Irina impressed from the very beginning of the season and was even conferred the role of team captain because of her ability to lead.
Talking about her successful campaign at the reality show, she said, "This journey has been one of the toughest and most rewarding experiences of my life. Every task pushed me to discover a new side of myself. There were times I broke down, but I never backed out".
She further added, "Winning this crown feels incredible because it’s not just about the trophy, it’s about proving that with belief and grit, you can conquer anything. I’m grateful to Warner Bros. Discovery and Varun for reminding me that courage isn’t the absence of fear, it’s finding the strength to push through it".
Irina Rudakova regularly shares updates from her life on social media with her 418k followers. The Ukraine-born internet personality moved to India when she was in her early 20s and went on to build a successful career in Indian entertainment.
Irina was also the first ever foreign contestant on Marathi Bigg Boss when she appeared on season 5. Following her appearance on the show, she was even dubbed "Mumbaichi Barbie" by fans.