Diwali 2025: Get your home chaat station ready with these flavourful snacks

Are you having guests come over this Diwali to your place? When its the festive season, how can chaats and snakcs be far behind? Let Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani be your guide to two simple yet tasty snacks, deserving to be on your chaat station this year.
Khajoor Ni Pattice
Ingredients:
Covering
· Boiled Aloo 500gmg
· Ara lot 20 grm
· Green chilli 20 gram
· Salt of test mix well keep it aside
For Stuffing Masala
· Khajoor chops 100 grms
· Kaju chops 20 grms
· Kismis chops 10 grams
· Pomegranate fresh seed 10gram
· Elaichi powder ½ tea spoon
· Ghee 10 grms
· Mawa 20 gram
Method:
· Heat oil in Kadai and add all mixer cook slow flame and cool
· Fill the Aloo mixer with this mixture, Set aside
· Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
· Dip the stuffed Pattice in the deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown.
· Drain on absorbent paper.
· Serve Green mint chutney
Mirchi Vada Chaat
Ingredients
· Bhavnagri chillies slit and seeded 6
· Oil for Frying
· Stuffing masala
· Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed 1 cup
· Red chilli powder 3/4 teaspo to sprinkle
· Coriander powder 1/2 teaspoon
· Roasted cumin powder 1/2 teaspoon
· Garam masala powder 1/2 teaspoon
· Salt to taste
· Butter
· Gram flour 1 cup
· Turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon
· Fruit salt 1/4 teaspoon
· Ajwain ¼ tea Spoon
· Chaat masala 1/4 teaspoon
Method
· Heat oil in Kadai
· Add : ½ teaspoon chilli powder, ½ spoon coriander powder, ½ tea spoon cumin powder and ¼ tea spoon garam masala.
· Mix well mashed potatoes, stir a little.
· Add salt, mix again and set aside to cool.
· Fill the bhavnagri chillies with this mixture. Set aside.
· Mix together, gram flour, turmeric powder, salt, Fruit Salt (soda) and remaining red chilli powder in a bowl.
· Add sufficient water and whisk to make a smooth and lump less batter of pouring consistency.
· Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
· Dip the stuffed chillies in the gram flour mixture and deep-fry in hot oil till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.
· Sprinkle Chaat Masala, Sweet Chutney,and coriander chutney ,Curd and red chilli powder on top and serve warm.
