Diwali 2025: Whip up these unforgettable fusion desserts this festive season

Having a house party or a friend's get-together, surprise everyone by whipping up these delicious fusion desserts. Take cues from the expert chefs from Deltin Royale, Goa and get down to work today!
Chocolate and Rabdi Choux Éclairs
By Praveen Kasker, Demi Chef de Partie
Ingredients:
For the Choux Pastry
· 1 cup (250 ml) water
· ½ cup (115 g) unsalted butter
· 1 cup (120 g) all-purpose flour
· 4 large eggs
· A pinch of salt
For the Rabdi Filling
· 1 litre full-fat milk
· ½ cup sugar
· ¼ teaspoon cardamom powder
· ¼ teaspoon saffron threads, soaked in
· 1 tablespoon hot milk
For the Chocolate Glaze
· 1 cup (200 g) dark chocolate chips
· 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Method:
Prepare the Choux Pastry:
· Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
· In a saucepan, combine water, butter, and salt. Bring to a boil.
· Add flour all at once and stir vigorously until the mixture forms a smooth dough and pulls away from the sides of the pan.
· Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
· Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition until the dough becomes glossy and pipeable.
· Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a plain nozzle and pipe long, thin strips onto the tray.
· Bake for 25–30 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Prepare the Rabdi Filling:
· In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring milk to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until it reduces to half its volume.
· Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron milk. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens to a creamy consistency.
· Cool completely before use.
Fill the Éclairs:
· Slice the cooled éclairs horizontally or make a small hole at one end.
· Fill a piping bag with the prepared rabdi and pipe it into the éclairs until filled.
Prepare the Chocolate Glaze:
· Melt dark chocolate and butter together using a double boiler or microwave (in 30-second intervals, stirring between each).
· Mix until smooth and glossy.
Glaze the Éclairs:
· Dip the tops of the filled éclairs into the melted chocolate glaze.
· Place them on a tray and allow the glaze to set at room temperature or refrigerate briefly for a firm finish.
Serve:
· Serve chilled or slightly cool, garnished with saffron strands or slivered pistachios for an elegant touch.
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
By Sunil Helave, Commis II
Ingredients:
For the Crust
· 1½ cups graham cracker crumbs
· ¼ cup granulated sugar
· ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
For the Cheesecake
· 16 oz (450 g) cream cheese, softened
· ½ cup granulated sugar
· 4 large eggs, separated
· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 1 cup sour cream
For the Gulab Jamun Topping
· 1 cup gulab jamuns (homemade or store-bought, cut into halves, if large)
· ¼ cup gulab (rose) syrup
Method:
1. Prepare the Crust:
· Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C).
· In a bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter.
· Press the mixture firmly into the base of a springform pan to form an even crust.
· Bake for 8–10 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.
2. Prepare the Cheesecake Batter:
· In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar together until smooth and creamy.
· Add egg yolks one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
· Stir in vanilla extract and sour cream.
· In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form, then gently fold them into the cheesecake mixture.
3. Bake the Cheesecake:
· Pour the batter over the cooled crust.
· Place the springform pan in a larger baking tray filled with a little hot water (water bath method) to ensure even baking.
· Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until the center is just set and slightly wobbly.
· Turn off the oven, leave the door slightly open, and let the cheesecake cool gradually.
· Once cooled, refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
4. Prepare the Gulab Jamun Topping:
· Warm the gulab jamuns slightly and soak them in gulab syrup for 10–15 minutes. Drain any excess syrup.
5. Assemble the Cheesecake:
· Gently unmold the chilled cheesecake and place it on a serving platter.
· Arrange the gulab jamuns on top and drizzle lightly with gulab syrup.
6. Serve:
· Slice and serve chilled. Garnish with crushed pistachios or dried rose petals for an elegant finish.