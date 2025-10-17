Diwali 2025: Whip up these unforgettable fusion desserts this festive season

Method:

Prepare the Choux Pastry:

· Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

· In a saucepan, combine water, butter, and salt. Bring to a boil.

· Add flour all at once and stir vigorously until the mixture forms a smooth dough and pulls away from the sides of the pan.

· Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

· Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition until the dough becomes glossy and pipeable.

· Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a plain nozzle and pipe long, thin strips onto the tray.

· Bake for 25–30 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Prepare the Rabdi Filling:

· In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring milk to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until it reduces to half its volume.

· Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron milk. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens to a creamy consistency.

· Cool completely before use.

Fill the Éclairs:

· Slice the cooled éclairs horizontally or make a small hole at one end.

· Fill a piping bag with the prepared rabdi and pipe it into the éclairs until filled.

Prepare the Chocolate Glaze:

· Melt dark chocolate and butter together using a double boiler or microwave (in 30-second intervals, stirring between each).

· Mix until smooth and glossy.

Glaze the Éclairs:

· Dip the tops of the filled éclairs into the melted chocolate glaze.

· Place them on a tray and allow the glaze to set at room temperature or refrigerate briefly for a firm finish.

Serve:

· Serve chilled or slightly cool, garnished with saffron strands or slivered pistachios for an elegant touch.