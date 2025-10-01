5 ingredients you need for protein ice creams

Ditch the calorie counting and the guilt; protein ice cream is a yummy way to treat yourself to a sweet tooth fix while feeding your body. You don’t have to be a fitness buff or even a very health-conscious individual to enjoy this; it’s easy to whip up at home with these five basic ingredients.

Here are the ingredients for the tastiest protein ice cream

Protein powder

This is the star of the show. A top-notch protein powder, like whey or a plant-based variety like pea protein, is essential. It delivers the high protein content and can also serve to add flavour, so pick one you enjoy. Vanilla or chocolate are great starting points.

Liquid base

To get that creamy texture, you need a liquid to blend with your protein powder. Milk, almond milk or oat milk work well. For an extra rich consistency, you can use Greek yoghurt or cottage cheese which also boosts the protein content.

Frozen fruit or ice

The key to thick, creamy ice cream without an ice cream machine is employing frozen ingredients. Frozen bananas are a huge hit because they produce an extremely smooth and sweet foundation. If bananas do not appeal to you, a scoop of ice cubes will serve you well to achieve the usual icy texture.

Natural sweetener

Although some protein powders are sweetened, you might like to add a wee bit more. Refined sugar is best avoided, so use natural sweeteners such as maple syrup, honey or a few drops of liquid stevia. This gives you the control over the sweetness and makes the treat healthy.

A pinch of salt

This may sound odd, but a small pinch of salt raises all the other flavours. It cuts through the sweetness and makes the end result taste closer to a rich dessert than a health food.

With these five ingredients and a decent blender, you’re halfway to making a high-protein treat that’s ideal for after a workout, or even a late-night guilty pleasure.