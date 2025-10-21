TV

Disney+ and Hulu cancellations rose after ABC briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In estimate, total cancellations in September were 4.1 million for Hulu and 3 million for Disney+, after ABC briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Disney+ and Hulu cancellations rose after ABC briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Representative imageAP Photo/Jenny Kane
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Disney+ and Hulu subscription cancellations rose during the month that ABC briefly cancelled Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to data from subscription analytics company Antenna.

In estimate, total cancellations in September were 4.1 million for Hulu and 3 million for Disney+, after ABC briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Walt Disney Co. owns the streaming platforms and ABC. ABC pulled the show off the air for less than a week in September in the wake of criticism over his comments related the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jimmy Kimmel in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Antenna estimates total cancellations in September were 4.1 million for Hulu and 3 million for Disney+. The “churn rate,” or the percentage of customers that cancel their subscriptions in a specific month, jumped from 5 percentage in August to 10 percentage in September for Hulu. That figure jumped 4 percentage in August to 8 percentage in September for Disney+.

However, signups were higher in September for both Hulu and Disney+ than the prior five months. Antenna is a subscription analytics company that tracks US consumer data. The data excludes subscribers in bundle deals. In its most recent earnings report for the quarter ended June 28, Disney reported 183 million Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.

Disney declined to comment.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Disney+ and Hulu cancellations rose after ABC briefly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Hulu greenlights Prison Break reboot
Disney+
Hulu

Related Stories

No stories found.