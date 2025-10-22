Netflix greenlights drama series on Kennedy family, Michael Fassbender to star in lead

“‘Kennedy’ reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe (Fassbender) and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother," reads the official logline.

Sam Shaw, known for shows such as Manhattan and Castle Rock, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill will executive produce for Chernin Entertainment. Eric Roth will also executive produce along with Logevall, Lila Byock, Anya Epstein, Dustin Thomason, Thomas Vinterberg and Anna O’Malley. Thomas will also direct the series.