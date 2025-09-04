The Paper: The Office spin-off renewed for Season 2, before Season 1 airs

Peacock has already ordered a second season of its new sitcom The Paper, even before the first one arrives on September 5. It is a confident move from the streamer, which seems eager to give its latest workplace comedy a strong start.
The show is created by Greg Daniels, the man behind The Office, along with writer Michael Koman. It stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore as leads, joined by Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg and Oscar Nunez. The ten-episode first season will stream weekly on Peacock in the US and on Sky in the UK and Ireland.
The story is set inside a busy newspaper office. The mix of characters is designed to bring together clashing personalities, awkward humour and the chaos of deadlines. From the early look, it feels close in spirit to The Office, but with the backdrop of a newsroom.
The renewal was announced on Wednesday morning, just after Domhnall and Sabrina made an appearance on TV. Work on the second season has already begun, which means the new episodes will likely follow in 2026.
The creative team is a familiar one. Gregg and Michael serve as co-showrunners, with Ricky Gervais also attached as an executive producer. That line-up alone will remind many viewers of the strong comedy years that came out of The Office. It also shows that Peacock is betting heavily on the show to find a wide audience.
For fans, the appeal lies in seeing how a newspaper setting plays out on screen. The newspaper setting gives the writers a lot to play with. From tense editors to ambitious reporters, the office politics are built in. It may not look as polished as other TV workplaces, but the drama and humour are there in everyday detail.
The early renewal also gives the show a secure base. Viewers know there is more coming, and the team has room to shape the story beyond season one. If the first run lands well, The Paper could grow into the kind of workplace comedy people stick with for years.
