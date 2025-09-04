The Paper: The Office spin-off renewed for Season 2, before Season 1 airs

The story is set inside a busy newspaper office. The mix of characters is designed to bring together clashing personalities, awkward humour and the chaos of deadlines. From the early look, it feels close in spirit to The Office, but with the backdrop of a newsroom.

The renewal was announced on Wednesday morning, just after Domhnall and Sabrina made an appearance on TV. Work on the second season has already begun, which means the new episodes will likely follow in 2026.

The creative team is a familiar one. Gregg and Michael serve as co-showrunners, with Ricky Gervais also attached as an executive producer. That line-up alone will remind many viewers of the strong comedy years that came out of The Office. It also shows that Peacock is betting heavily on the show to find a wide audience.