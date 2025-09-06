High Potential Season 2 drops trailer: Release date, where to watch, cast

Prepare to get excited, UK fans: the popular crime dramedy hit High Potential is officially coming back for a second season, and ABC just dropped the first trailer. The network has announced the new season will debut on Tuesday, September 16, at 10/9c, and can be streamed the next day on Hulu. For UK and international viewers, shows will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on September 17.
The new trailer hints at the return of our beloved genius-level mind Morgan Gillroy, played by Kaitlin Olson. She returns to crack more cases for the LAPD Major Crimes team alongside her by-the-book partner Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and the rest of the team featuring Lieutenant Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) and detectives Daphne (Javicia Leslie) and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz). Morgan‘s children Ava (Amirah J) and Elliot (Matthew Lamb) also return.
Season 2 will bring some newcomers to the cast as well. Shameless actor Steve Howey rounds out the cast as Jesse Wagner, the new charming and street-smart precinct captain. Additionally, Mekhi Phifer is returning for a recurring guest star spot, although the nature of his character is being kept secret for the time being.
The story will be continuing from the big cliffhangers at the end of season one. Morgan will be playing cat-and-mouse once again with serial kidnapper David Peck and will also have to deal with the shocking truth that her former husband Roman is alive.
Showrunner Todd Harthan has hinted at the new season going deeper into the characters‘ backgrounds and their own unfinished business with Roman. It appears fans will have enough cunning cases and interpersonal drama to enjoy.