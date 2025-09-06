High Potential Season 2 drops trailer: Release date, where to watch, cast

Season 2 will bring some newcomers to the cast as well. Shameless actor Steve Howey rounds out the cast as Jesse Wagner, the new charming and street-smart precinct captain. Additionally, Mekhi Phifer is returning for a recurring guest star spot, although the nature of his character is being kept secret for the time being.

The story will be continuing from the big cliffhangers at the end of season one. Morgan will be playing cat-and-mouse once again with serial kidnapper David Peck and will also have to deal with the shocking truth that her former husband Roman is alive.

Showrunner Todd Harthan has hinted at the new season going deeper into the characters‘ backgrounds and their own unfinished business with Roman. It appears fans will have enough cunning cases and interpersonal drama to enjoy.