society

Two days of style and shopping redefine Chennai’s fashion scene

The city’s most loved women’s fashion exhibition returns with shopping, style and a charitable twist
Renuka
Chennai’s fashion calendar came alive with RCC’s Meena Bazaar 2025, a two-day extravaganza held on 1st and 2nd September at Rajah Muthiah & Rani Meyyammai Hall, Egmore. The event, inaugurated by actor Komal Sharma, brought together over 150 curated stalls showcasing the best in fashion, jewellery, accessories, footwear and home décor, making it a dream destination for trendsetters. Guests indulged in 40 categories of style while enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with lucky draws, silver jackpots and hourly prizes. A sprawling food court added to the excitement, offering an array of cuisines for shoppers to savour between purchases. Adding a sparkle of luxury, PMJ Jewels presented an exclusive jewellery showcase, while platinum sponsors Jewelsaha and Kothari Jewels added to the glamour. True to its legacy, the event combined shopping with purpose, with proceeds going to charity—making Meena Bazaar 2025 not just a fashion event, but a celebration of elegance and goodwill.

Komal Sharma
Sargam
Shamshad Begum
Tanvi
Neetha and Ashwin
Aravind and Adhithi

