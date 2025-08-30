Madras Day moods, glittering jewels, and boho vibes take over Chennai

Madras Day, when the city turns into a giant mood board – heritage walks in the morning, photo trails by noon, and pop-ups that serve everything from old-school sundal to filter coffee ice cream by night. It’s history, but with a twist of cool. Of course, fashion adds itself to the mix, with young designers whipping up their take.

From reinventing the Madras checks to restyling vintage saris, Chennai proves that tradition can be as trendy as it is timeless

All of it is Instagram gold, and our feeds were flooded with images that hit me with a serious sense of nostalgia.

Right on cue was an invite to The Collectibles at The Folly, a showcase by Indian jewellery houses Aurus and Moi. It was an unforgettable mix of gorgeous jewels, thoughtful conversations, and serious sparkle. The panel discussion with Abhimanyu Alsisar, Manu Pillai, and Puja Shah, moderated by Doyel and Neil of Howareyoufeeling.studio, sparked a fun and reflective dialogue on what we keep, what we pass on, and why certain objects become part of our identity. Safe to say, it had all of us thinking. I also loved that many people had worn accessories and pieces of jewellery that had been handed down through generations – from bracelets and necklaces to saris converted into jackets.

As for the collection – the limited-edition pieces blending traditional Gujarat beadwork with gold, diamonds, and gemstones were a total hit, a thoughtful juxtaposition reviving heritage techniques through a distinctly modern lens.