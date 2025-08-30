Madras Day moods, glittering jewels, and boho vibes take over Chennai
Madras Day, when the city turns into a giant mood board – heritage walks in the morning, photo trails by noon, and pop-ups that serve everything from old-school sundal to filter coffee ice cream by night. It’s history, but with a twist of cool. Of course, fashion adds itself to the mix, with young designers whipping up their take.
From reinventing the Madras checks to restyling vintage saris, Chennai proves that tradition can be as trendy as it is timeless
All of it is Instagram gold, and our feeds were flooded with images that hit me with a serious sense of nostalgia.
Right on cue was an invite to The Collectibles at The Folly, a showcase by Indian jewellery houses Aurus and Moi. It was an unforgettable mix of gorgeous jewels, thoughtful conversations, and serious sparkle. The panel discussion with Abhimanyu Alsisar, Manu Pillai, and Puja Shah, moderated by Doyel and Neil of Howareyoufeeling.studio, sparked a fun and reflective dialogue on what we keep, what we pass on, and why certain objects become part of our identity. Safe to say, it had all of us thinking. I also loved that many people had worn accessories and pieces of jewellery that had been handed down through generations – from bracelets and necklaces to saris converted into jackets.
As for the collection – the limited-edition pieces blending traditional Gujarat beadwork with gold, diamonds, and gemstones were a total hit, a thoughtful juxtaposition reviving heritage techniques through a distinctly modern lens.
This week also saw the next edition of the Hi Life exhibition at Hyatt Regency. It was the usual pre-festive ‘I’ll know what I want when I see it’ type of situation, with everyone ready to shop. From brides-to-be who were trousseau hunting to fashionistas looking to update their wardrobes, there was a little something for everyone.
Next stop was the Big Cine Expo at The Chennai Trade Centre with live technology demos, product showcases, studio presentations, film screenings, seminars, and panel discussions. Attendees included theatre owners, consultants, studios, and professionals from across Asia and India.
Ending the week with some major boho feels was entrepreneur Nishat, aka @NishInVogue’s birthday bash at the Palomar Hotel. Macramé details, lush florals, and cosy corners set the perfect laid-back mood and made for great photos, made even better by guests showing up in full boho spirit. It was all about flowing fits, earthy tones, and easy-going glam. Here’s wishing the birthday girl a great year.