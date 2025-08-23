From couture to culture, cricket to creativity: Chennai’s biggest highlights of the week

The Armoire Pop-Up by Nandini Varshnei just turned 10, and this year’s edition was nothing short of iconic. From humble beginnings in the corner of her mom’s boutique to now running one of Chennai’s most loved fashion events, it’s been a full-circle moment.
The 10-year celebration was buzzing from the start. The VIP hour was packed — seriously, there was no space to move! Shoppers turned up early to grab exclusive offers and check out the newest collections before anyone else. This edition of the pop-up was bigger, better, and more immersive than ever before with some super cool add-ons. There was a special lounge for high-spenders, complete with one-on-one wellness consults by Fit Chef Shitija, a nail bar, and even accessory personalisation. Oh, and a kids’ play zone, so moms (and dads) could shop in peace! Fashion-wise? Totally refreshing. The curation was on point, featuring new brands and styles that brought something fresh to the city. People especially loved the Indo-western fits, perfect for upcoming festive events, weddings, and Diwali.
Nandini summed it up best: "I started this in a tiny corner of my mom’s boutique... and 10 years later, here we are! Chennai’s been amazing to us, and I can’t wait to keep bringing the best of fashion to the city." Here’s to 10 stylish years, and many more to come.
And speaking of ‘boss babes’, this week also saw the SuyaSakthi Virudhugal, a platform that continues to inspire and support women entrepreneurs at grassroots levels. Now in its 8th season and with over 400 women honoured so far, it continues to transform homes into hubs of innovation, inspiration, and economic impact. This year’s event, held at the Lady Andal auditorium, saw attendance from well-known names across industries, and we also loved the addition of the student category.
This week also saw Smriti 2025, a three-day cultural festival by the Kathak Darpan institute dedicated to Pandit Birju Maharaj, one of India’s greatest classical legends. Attracting a mix of tradition-rooted and contemporary-minded audiences, the festival saw students, dance enthusiasts, and patrons of the arts, all gathered to celebrate excellence in Indian classical dance.
Adding a touch of sporting fun to the mix this week was the Diplomatic Premier League. After an exciting competition amongst twelve teams from all over the world, the team from Korea was declared the Champions for 2025. Diplomats, players, and special guests got together to celebrate and toast the winning team’s success.