The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer is Aryan Khan’s wild and witty love letter to Bollywood

As Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood gears up to release on Netflix on September 18, the makers have unveiled an engaging trailer from the much-awaited show.

All you need to know about The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer

The Ba***ds of Bollywood primarily revolves around Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with the dream to make it big in Bollywood. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (played by Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (played by Anya Singh) and his ever-supportive family by his side — his uncle Avtar (played Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (played by Mona Singh) and father Rajat Singh (played by Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan makes his way into the world full of glitter and grit.

However, Aasmaan soon realises that his dreams come at a cost, as he finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet — he is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar’s (played by Bobby Deol) daughter, newcomer Karishma (played by Sahher Bambba). With the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (played by Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (played by Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback in the picture, the situation makes for an irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.