Why Twinkle Khanna calls Kajol ‘too much’ in a sassy promo for their talk show

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol have joined forces for an exciting new talk show, and the makers have just released a fun and sassy promo that hints at their lively chemistry and candid conversations.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle releases new promo

Taking to Instagram, the makers released the new promo, captioned, “When wit and sass react, the result is Two Much. #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.” The promo opens with Kajol asking, “Tired of the same old scripted talk shows?” To this, Twinkle adds, “Bored of dull and lifeless chat shows?” The video showcases them in bold and sassy avatars, offering a glimpse of the fun and fearless vibe of the show.

The promo concludes with the Dilwale actress shouting, “Cut, cut, cut! Why are we hand-selling this ‘too much’?” To this, Mrs. Funnybones replies, “That’s the show—Too Much!” Kajol then corrects her, saying, “It’s not ‘too much,’ it’s Two Much.” The Mela actress responds with a laugh, “No, you are too much!”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday.