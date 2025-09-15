First-time nominees shine at 2025 Emmys with historic wins

While The Studio emerged as the biggest winner in the 2025 Emmy Awards, this year was also a big year for many first-time nominees in the acting category. Among many records being created on stage this time around, one of the biggest takeaways from this year's season was 7 first-time acting nominees bagging their first Emmy Award. The following is a comprehensive round up of those who come under this category.
As Nurse Dana Evans, Katherine LaNasa bagged her first-ever nomination as well as her first win at the Emmys this year. Becoming a backbone of the hospital staff in The Pitt, as Dana, Katherine portrayed the layers that reside witihin a medical professional, especially in the face of intense situations when burnout threatens the resilience and willpower of someone on whom many rely.
Owen Cooper's portryal of 13-year-old Jamie Miller was nothing short of gripping. As a prime suspect in the murder of the young girl in his school, Owen Cooper as Jamie gradually transformed from a terrified young boy to an angry, intense youngster with a flawed understanding of masculinity. This performance has now secured him an historic Emmy win. Owen has become the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy.
Britt Lower as both Helly R and Helena Eagan truly became one of the most integral part of Apple TV+'s Severance. The second season of the show, released earlier this year, highlighted Helly's continued defiance and resistance against the functioning of Lumon was the exact opposite to the conniving and manupilative Helena, the heir to the evil corporation. Showcasing her range, this was a much deserved result for the first-time nominee.
As Seth Milchick, Tramell Tillman scripted history in the Emmys becoming the first male actor of African American descent winning the Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. With Milchik's bizzare nature, Tramell truly expressed his acting range. His performance showcased how quickly and easily he could turn from cheerful to menancing. With particular choices for Milchick's body language and quirks, Tramell brilliantly makes this character his own.
As Joel, Jeff Hiller bags his first-ever win with his first-ever nomination. Jeff's earnest approach towards portraying choir director Jeff explains much of where character's quiet honest and emotional honesty is derived from. With an organic portryal of a beloved character, Jeff has not only won his first Emmy but also the hearts of the audience.
Despite appearing in only one episode of the hit Emmy-winning limited series Adolescence, Erin Doherty's portrayal of clinical psychologist Briony Ariston is intense and powerful. As Briony, she quietly guides the scene towards a powerful climactic juncture, where she shines beside Owen Cooper as Jamie.
The How i Met Your Mother star finally won an Emmy in its 2025 season for her portyal of Sofia Falcone. After being released from Arkum Asylum, Sofia's return to Gotham sets the stage for her to take ove the Falcone family functions in the larger mob world. Complex, diant and strong, Cristin as Sofia shines bright!