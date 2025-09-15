Kajol ranks Govinda as her favourite guest over Salman Khan, Aamir Khan on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Helmed by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show has been produced by Banijay Asia and is set to premiere on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. All set to host a talk show for the first time ever, Kajol said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos, the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about. We have turned the traditional talk-show format on its head: no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Too Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered, filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.” Twinkle added further, “I have always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour, and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief.

We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, we see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it’s a chance to see their favourite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun.” The guest list of the talk show features a fine line-up starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more Bollywood stars.