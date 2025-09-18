Kajol cheers Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds Of Bollywood

As Aryan Khan gears up for the premiere of his directorial debut series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, Kajol took to Instagram to shower him with praise and excitement. The actor shared a series of clips and images from the premiere event, celebrating Aryan’s much-anticipated entry into the world of direction.

Kajol praises Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood

In one clip, Kajol is seen alongside husband Ajay Devgn and close friend Shah Rukh Khan, playfully bantering about the title of the show. She also posed with Aryan, his sister Suhana Khan, and mother Gauri Khan, capturing warm family moments.

Captioning the post, Kajol wrote: “With the Ba*ds of Bollywood ;) Congrats @aryan .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited…”**

The Ba**ds Of Bollywood* is a satirical action-comedy series, marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The show features a talented ensemble cast including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, and Rohit Gill. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kajol has been busy with several exciting projects. Her latest film, Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, stars her alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film follows the story of Colonel Vijay Menon, an Indian Army officer in Jammu and Kashmir, who discovers a shocking connection between his missing son and a terrorist group.

Kajol is also set to appear in the upcoming OTT talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, premiering September 25. The show will feature Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts for the first time, with a promising lineup of celebrity guests.

Additionally, Kajol will star in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an action thriller directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film also features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. The story revolves around a powerful mother-daughter duo. The film marks Kajol and Prabhu Deva’s reunion after nearly three decades, their last collaboration being Minsara Kanavu in 1997.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress