“I own all my films”: Kajol on embracing hits and flops alike

From her iconic successes like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to lesser-remembered titles such as Gundaraj and Hulchul, Kajol doesn’t distance herself from any part of her career. “I would not change one iota of it,” she shared, adding, “I think all the films I've done so far have played a huge part in my career. For me personally, I would say I own them. I own them completely and totally, I take full responsibility for each and every one of them. Credit or discredit, belongs to me.”

The actress also recalled 1995 as her most defining year. She delivered massive hits like Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while also appearing in films like Taaqat, Hulchul and Gundaraj. Reflecting on her setbacks, she said, “If they've not done well, they may not have done well on a ticket basis. But yes, I did learn something from it. I have done my best in every way. I don't think I have been dishonest in front of the camera. I can say that with actual pride.”