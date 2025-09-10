“I own all my films”: Kajol on embracing hits and flops alike

Bollywood actress Kajol has always been applauded for her sheer honesty both on-screen and off-screen. In a recent interview with PTI, the actress reflected on her cinematic journey. She made it clear that she embraces all her film whether a blockbuster or a flop as her own.
From her iconic successes like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to lesser-remembered titles such as Gundaraj and Hulchul, Kajol doesn’t distance herself from any part of her career. “I would not change one iota of it,” she shared, adding, “I think all the films I've done so far have played a huge part in my career. For me personally, I would say I own them. I own them completely and totally, I take full responsibility for each and every one of them. Credit or discredit, belongs to me.”
The actress also recalled 1995 as her most defining year. She delivered massive hits like Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while also appearing in films like Taaqat, Hulchul and Gundaraj. Reflecting on her setbacks, she said, “If they've not done well, they may not have done well on a ticket basis. But yes, I did learn something from it. I have done my best in every way. I don't think I have been dishonest in front of the camera. I can say that with actual pride.”
She also noted, “I'm grateful that I can call myself relevant in this day and age. I've been lucky. Yes, I am talented, but there are a lot of talented people who have not been probably as lucky as me." Looking back on her life in the spotlight, Kajol reflected, “One thing that comes back to me every time is that I have literally lived my life in front of the cameras... And yet I feel that people look at me with so much love and they forgive me, all my little idiosyncrasies.”
On the work front, she is currently reprising her role in The Trial Season 2. She described the experience as “reading the second chapter of a book,” relishing the chance to grow her character Noyonika further in the series.
