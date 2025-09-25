Made in India – A Titan Story makers drop first look

The first look of the upcoming streaming series Made in India – A Titan Story was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign.

The first look captures a young Titan team daring to dream amid global skepticism, fuelled by unshakable belief and ambition. It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in the lead along with Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on his role, Naseeruddin Shah said in a statement, “Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. Made in India is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”

The show documents the vision of J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, the men who built Titan, the brand that redefined India’s presence on the global stage.