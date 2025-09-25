BTS V buys Seoul’s costliest penthouse worth 14 billion won

The lavish property is located in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, one of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods. The building is called PH129 Cheongdam and has been ranked as South Korea’s most expensive penthouse since its debut in 2020. Records from the real estate registry reveal that Kim Taehyung closed the deal on September 17. The sprawling unit spans around 2,951 sq. ft. and comes with five bedrooms and three bathrooms which offers a perfect mix of elegance and comfort.

What makes the purchase even more remarkable is the way it was carried out. There is no record of a mortgage, indicating this was a straight-up cash purchase. Reports have further noted that the sales contract was signed in early May with the final balance settled this month. This isn’t V’s first foray into luxury real estate. He already owned a $4.5 million apartment that he purchased back in 2018. However, this penthouse purchase has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for him. It reflects not only his success but also the financial heights BTS members have achieved globally.