Are BTS V and Jennie back together? Concert pics spark new buzz

According to fan accounts, V attended the concert with fellow BTS members J-Hope and RM. While Jennie was spotted separately, “dancing freely to the beats.” After the event, both idols shared their own moments from backstage. The BTS trio uploaded their interactions with Tyler on social media. While Jennie also posted her own pictures from her meeting with the rapper.

Sharp eyed followers pointed out overlapping details in their social media updates and noted that it “became the foundation for renewed conversations about their alleged bond.” One example was V being spotted with a necklace bearing the initials “JV.” While some fans suggested it hinted at something deeper, others dismissed it as just mere coincidence. Jennie’s close circle also added to the speculation. Her friend Charmian uploaded a post featuring V’s ceremonial pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, which coincided with Jennie releasing a track. Fans interpreted this as a playful nod to their closeness.