Are BTS V and Jennie back together? Concert pics spark new buzz

BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung) and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has reignited speculation once again after the two were seen at Tyler, The Creator’s concert in Seoul. Fans quickly connected the dots when reports emerged that the global K-pop idols had interacted with the American rapper backstage. This detail added fuel to the ongoing buzz about their alleged relationship.
According to fan accounts, V attended the concert with fellow BTS members J-Hope and RM. While Jennie was spotted separately, “dancing freely to the beats.” After the event, both idols shared their own moments from backstage. The BTS trio uploaded their interactions with Tyler on social media. While Jennie also posted her own pictures from her meeting with the rapper.
Sharp eyed followers pointed out overlapping details in their social media updates and noted that it “became the foundation for renewed conversations about their alleged bond.” One example was V being spotted with a necklace bearing the initials “JV.” While some fans suggested it hinted at something deeper, others dismissed it as just mere coincidence. Jennie’s close circle also added to the speculation. Her friend Charmian uploaded a post featuring V’s ceremonial pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, which coincided with Jennie releasing a track. Fans interpreted this as a playful nod to their closeness.
A few of the past instances further strengthened these claims. V’s Instagram story in August featured a Winnie-the-Pooh illustration from When We Were Very Young. Fans quickly connected this to 2022, when alleged leaked photos showed V and Jennie wearing matching Winnie-the-Pooh T-shirts. Similarly, supporters noticed Jennie using the same emoji in a caption for a London event that also appeared in one of V’s posts.
These small parallels have kept the conversation alive, even though no official confirmation has come from either side. Even their agencies haven't drafted a official announcement on the two yet. Fans theories keep going around with these small details.