BTS V delivers ceremonial pitch at Dodgers Game, internet melts over Shohei Ohtani interaction

Before the pitch, V shared a heartwarming moment with Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. The two exchanged a warm hug in the dugout which instantly went viral on social media. Fans were equally delighted to see V chatting with Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow, even taking some pitching tips before stepping onto the field. When BTS V geared up for pitching on the ground, BTS song Mic Drop blasted through the stadium. V bowed to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, then confidently delivered a clean left-handed strike. Adding to the excitement, he shouted in English, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”, before greeting children who rushed onto the field for autographs.

The announcement of his appearance had already overwhelmed Major League Baseball’s digital presence. ARMYs caused the MLB website to crash as fans scrambled to secure tickets and stream the special event. This crossover of K-pop energy and American baseball excited fans worldwide. Commentators and baseball fans praised V’s form, with many jokingly calling for the Dodgers to sign him after his “perfect pitch.”