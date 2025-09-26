Actor Ishaa Saha opens up about working on the finale of the mega-hit Bengali series Indu

The actor had a candid chat of her experience of shooting the series and playing the character. When asked about how it feels that the series which has been loved so much is finally revealing the secrets that everyone wanted to know, Ishaa mentions, “It feels great, and we too wanted it to reach a culmination and know what finally happens. We were curious as well. Many of my friends have often asked me what happens next, but I really didn’t know back then. When shooting was completed and the questions continued, I obviously wouldn’t have divulged. One needs to watch it to find out for themselves. We are equally excited now that it is finally releasing.”

Between Season 1 and Season 3 has passed almost five long years during which Ishaa has gone in and out of several characters and also resumed shooting for Seasons 2 and 3. How was this transition possible so effortlessly? She answers, “There’s no mantra. I had to re-watch the previous seasons. When I play a character once, there is not much to think about. But when you reprise a role, and you have done so much in between, I thought I should go over the show once more. I discovered that Indu is very calm, and I had to match her personality despite being different.”