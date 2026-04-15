Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock renewed for second season

The series Young Sherlock by filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been renewed for its second season.

Young Sherlock to come back for second season

Young Sherlock, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective.

“Young Sherlock has that rare magic—millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement.

Peter added, “Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two.”