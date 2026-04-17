What to watch this week: New seasons of ‘Running Point,’ ‘Criminal Record’ and a ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off lead the OTT lineup

Your weekly watchlist of exciting OTT films and series have arrived. From gripping courtroom battles in Assi to the return to to the 1980's Hawkins in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, there is a lot to look forward to. While shows like Running Point and Criminal Record continue their story in a new season, new series like Roommates introduce a fun new tale. Theatrical releases like Do Deewane Seher Mein also find their way onto our TV screens this week! Here's a complete round up of what to expect from each of these projects.
The new season of this show follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), now at the helm of the Los Angeles Wave basketball team. After the hindrances of a narrow loss and a public scandal in the previous season, the stakes are now much higher than ever. This season follows Isla setting out to prove her rightful position as the head of the team, navigating a series of personal and professional hurdles, including the return of her devious brother Cam (Justin Theroux) from rehab. April 23. On Netflix.
Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma) is an ambitious cotton trader living in the crowded chawls of 1960s Mumbai. Brij’s introduction of a new number-based gambling system called Matka transforms a local pastime into a thriving but parallel economic structure. As his power rises, Brij navigates a dangerous world. Language: Hindi. Streaming Now. On Prime Video.
Parima (Kani Kusruti), a schoolteacher in Delhi, gets abducted by a gang of 5 men and is brutally assaulted. Presented as a layered courtroom narrative, the film follows Parima, supported by her husband Vinay (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), in a gruelling fight to secure justice, with the help of Advocate Raavi (Taapsee Pannu), who fights the case despite a corrupt investigation. Language: Hindi. Streaming Now. On Z5.
Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) and Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) fall into each other’s orbit once again as a new case involving a man’s stabbing amid a political rally brings them together during an investigation. The murder case is soon unveiled as a step towards a big bomb plot. June and Daniel must form an uneasy bond to foil this far-right plan in a polarised world. April 22. On Apple TV.
Set between seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action show, this animated series bridges the stories of the main group of children during the winter of 1985. Set in the aftermath of Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt) closing the gate to the Upside Down, all seems well until new paranormal threats reappear. April 23. On Netflix.
Shashank’s (Siddhant Chaturvedi) life intersects with Roshni’s (Mrunal Thakur) when they meet during an arranged marriage family get-together. When Roshni rejects the proposal, a slow-burning connection begins forming between them as they come clean about their respective insecurities, including Shashank’s speech impediment, a major hindrance in his job as a marketing professional and Roshni’s self-esteem about her appearance. Language: Hindi. Streaming Now. On Netflix.
Devon (Sadie Sandler) is an eager college freshman who convinces the ‘cool’ Celeste (Chloe East) to become her roommate at the start of the year. The story follows the two roommates in an absurd and hilarious journey of navigating the volatile social dynamics of college while also engaging in passive-aggressive bickering amongst themselves. Streaming Now. On Netflix.
Docuseries: Exploring the Unknown with Wang Yibo
The series follows Wang Yibo as he ventures into extreme environments, from dense forests to vast deserts, taking on physically and mentally demanding challenges. Guided by experts, he learns survival skills while confronting fear, pushing limits and reflecting on personal growth through immersive encounters with nature and the unfamiliar. April 17. On Discovery+