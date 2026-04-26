Amit Vikram Pandey on playing Law in Maamla Legal Hai

Amit Vikram Pandey, aka LAW from Maamla Legal Hai, sounded very cheerful and content as we asked what rejoining the second season of the show meant to him. “The responsibility is even more in the later seasons, especially if it is a very successful project. We cannot disappoint the audience; we have to make sure the audience is still glued to their screens, and are loving us— the way they did in the first season,” he said.
Recalling his auditions initially, he explained how he was asked to give an audition four times, with the same lines but different characters to converse with him. “While it felt stressful at first, when I first received the selection call, I broke down in tears. I was later informed that I was selected on the very first audition, but wanted to check if the other characters and I were on the same plane and if our wavelengths and emotions matched,” said the boy who spent his first 18-19 years in Howrah’s Shibpur.
Amit, who feels all he can do is act, had been a member of Rangakarmee and trained under thespian Usha Ganguli for four years, a phase he considers to be the best in his life. “It is always better if you’re a trained actor,” adds Amit, who also works as an assistant director in ad shoots.
“You don’t just get to know the technicalities or camera angles, but you also become very patient because not everyone will take the same time to give the perfect shot. You might have to wait, but meanwhile you can’t be throwing tantrums and making the jobs of the assistant directors even more difficult,” he said and agreed happily when we called him a “team’s actor”.
As we wrapped up the chat, we asked Amit if he had any restraints from his school teacher father on pursuing acting. “He wanted to but couldn’t at all, because of the superhero of my life, my grandfather. My grandfather, who was also a school teacher, was my best friend, and knew quite well that I would pursue something that I liked to do. I wish I could make him see Maamla Legal Hai and make him stand beside me at the red carpet, but he passed away before I could show him anything. He was my sweetheart,” Amit concludes.
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.