Amit Vikram Pandey on playing Law in Maamla Legal Hai

Amit Vikram Pandey, aka LAW from Maamla Legal Hai, sounded very cheerful and content as we asked what rejoining the second season of the show meant to him. “The responsibility is even more in the later seasons, especially if it is a very successful project. We cannot disappoint the audience; we have to make sure the audience is still glued to their screens, and are loving us— the way they did in the first season,” he said.

Amit Vikram Pandey shares throback memories about his first audition for Maamla Legal Hai

Recalling his auditions initially, he explained how he was asked to give an audition four times, with the same lines but different characters to converse with him. “While it felt stressful at first, when I first received the selection call, I broke down in tears. I was later informed that I was selected on the very first audition, but wanted to check if the other characters and I were on the same plane and if our wavelengths and emotions matched,” said the boy who spent his first 18-19 years in Howrah’s Shibpur.

Amit, who feels all he can do is act, had been a member of Rangakarmee and trained under thespian Usha Ganguli for four years, a phase he considers to be the best in his life. “It is always better if you’re a trained actor,” adds Amit, who also works as an assistant director in ad shoots.