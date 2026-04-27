Running Point: Season 2 ending, cliffhanger and renewal news

Crowded courts have never felt busier before. Netflix’s hit workplace comedy-drama, Running Point, is finally back for Season 2 and has given us its second-season finale, which has turned everything we know about the LA Waves upside down, leaving Isla Gordon’s personal life at an exciting yet precarious crossroads.
Starring Kate Hudson as Isla, the second season centred around the woman’s efforts to secure her position as president of the LA Waves after her attempts to prove herself without her brother in her earlier days. Unlike Season 1, which revolved around Isla’s attempts to establish her own identity apart from her brother’s, the new season delved into the challenges of league finals and a failing engagement as Isla held onto her position as Waves’ president.
Lev Levinson, played by Max Greenfield, eventually parted ways with Isla after an increasing distance developed between the two romantically involved individuals. On the other hand, Jay Brown, who began the season being professionally at odds with Isla, eventually fell into bed with her and ended up falling for the Waves’ president. By the final credits, Isla chose to pursue a future with Jay, though their status remains precarious given the bombshell dropped in the episode’s closing minutes.
However, there was one thing that changed the game plan when Cam decided to go back to the game not as the LA Waves, but the LA Industry, which was once owned by the same family before. With Al standing beside him, he assured everyone that they would be on top. The biggest surprise? He managed to convince Jay to be their head coach.
Now that the LA Waves have already won the big battle, they will soon face a challenge coming from another faction of the family, who plans to form another team in Los Angeles. With Netflix still undecided about renewing the show for its third season, viewership is sure to continue growing.