Running Point: Season 2 ending, cliffhanger and renewal news

Crowded courts have never felt busier before. Netflix’s hit workplace comedy-drama, Running Point, is finally back for Season 2 and has given us its second-season finale, which has turned everything we know about the LA Waves upside down, leaving Isla Gordon’s personal life at an exciting yet precarious crossroads.

Running Point Season 2 Finale: Isla Gordon faces brand-new rivalry

Starring Kate Hudson as Isla, the second season centred around the woman’s efforts to secure her position as president of the LA Waves after her attempts to prove herself without her brother in her earlier days. Unlike Season 1, which revolved around Isla’s attempts to establish her own identity apart from her brother’s, the new season delved into the challenges of league finals and a failing engagement as Isla held onto her position as Waves’ president.