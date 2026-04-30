Priyanka Sarkar on playing DSP Agni Basu in exciting comic-thriller Kuheli

A

My character's name is DSP Agni Basu and Kuheli is actually the name of a small, isolated fictional town in the mountains. This misty town itself is a character. This is where my character arrives to investigate and gets embroiled with the other characters and situations.

While there is a rough side to my character, as one would expect in a thriller, there is another added layer: comedy. This series is actually a comic thriller and the comedy is situational, not enforced through enactments. The comedy is relatable because you would notice, during times of great crisis, there is something humorous going on around you. So while the characters are not having fun, the audience will definitely feel the comedy. And Agni Basu is an amalgamation of the comedy and the thrill.