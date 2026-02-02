He is Pregnant: TSK's new web series explores the unlikely journey of fatherhood

What if a man had to experience pregnancy? This new web series turns the tables on traditional gender roles with humor and heart.

He Is Pregnant, directed by Shankar Nagadevan, is a fresh and hilarious web series that flips the script on the age-old concept of pregnancy. The series stars Vijay TV fame TSK in the lead role, joined by Ranjana as the female lead and Deepa Shankar in a pivotal role. The supporting cast includes talented actors like Chandru, Vasanth, Cyril, Velu, and Pavi, each bringing a unique dimension to the story.

He is pregnant – TSK’s new web series will leave you laughing

With He Is Pregnant, Nagadevan ventures into uncharted territory, exploring a scenario where a man finds himself experiencing pregnancy—both its physical and emotional challenges. The series takes a humorous yet sensitive approach to this bizarre concept, shedding light on the chaotic twists that ensue when fate plays a trick on a man’s life. The show also tackles societal views on pregnancy without ever objectifying women or mocking their experiences.

Shankar Nagadevan, known for his successful short film Aval Peyar Item, brings his distinctive directorial style to this series. His previous work gained international recognition and a large YouTube following. With He Is Pregnant, he draws from a real-life incident to craft a story that explores deeper themes while maintaining a light-hearted tone.

The series was initially conceived as a feature film but was later transformed into a five-episode web series to allow a more detailed exploration of its themes. The first episode will stream on the TSK YouTube channel starting February 14, 2026, perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day. New episodes will follow weekly, offering audiences a unique mix of humour, emotion, and thought-provoking moments.

