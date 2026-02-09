Ranvir Shorey opens up about playing a don in his new web series
He has made us ROFL and rack our brains to find a solution mysteries. This time around Ranvir Shorey steps into the shoes of a Don, Chhote Davan in Bindiya ke Bahubali. The versatile actor opens up about his experience.
How's Chhote Davan different from other characters you have played?
It’s very different from any character I have done so far. I have never played a foul-mouthed mafia don, and that was one of the great attractions behind doing the role. The writing was really good. The ensemble cast that came together for the series was amazing.
Any behind-the-scenes moments from Season 2 that you still laugh about
There was this one song, ‘Aa Tamatar Bade Mazadar’. They wanted me to dance to it, and I was like, there’s no way I’m dancing to it.
Do you rely more on instinct or structured preparation as an actor?
I think I choose a project more with instinct, and then the work on it is structured in conjunction with the director.
You’ve played everything from intense dramas to sharp comedies—do you have a personal favourite genre?
I don’t have a personal favourite genre. I want to work in as many genres and different roles as possible. But I do have a soft corner for comedy because that is where I started my career.
Do you feel digital platforms have given actors more creative freedom?
Shooting, whether it is films or series, is an extensive medium. The pull always remains more with the people funding it. So, freedom may be limited but opportunities are more than it was, a few years ago.
If you could revisit one character from your career, who would it be and why?
I can’t pinpoint one character, but I do have a tendency of watching my work later and feel that I could have done better.
What’s your idea of a perfect day when you’re not working?
Be with family, friends, eating, and watching movies.
Upcoming Works
The sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla
Bindiya Ke Bahubali is streaming on Amazon Mini TV