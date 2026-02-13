These OTT releases bring action, comedy, romance and real-life stories to your screens this February
This week’s OTT releases present a mix of exciting and engaging stories across genres. Viewers can expect intense action, heartfelt romance, humour and inspiring real-life journeys. With fresh seasons, stand-up specials and new films, these OTT releases promise easy entertainment for audiences looking for varied content at home.
Documentary: Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix (Season 1)
The series follows Jesy Nelson as she adjusts to life after leaving Little Mix. Cameras follow her through a risky pregnancy, her journey into motherhood and her emotional struggles with fame, mental health and past controversies. Jesy also shares her reasons for leaving the band and rebuilding her identity. February 13. On Prime Video.
Action: The Night Agent (Season 3)
Season 3 follows Night Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he uncovers a large international conspiracy connected to the White House. With help from a new partner whose loyalty is unclear, he faces assassins, secrets and political danger while several people search for the truth, pushing Peter into risky and life-threatening situations. February 19. On Netflix.
Comedy: Joe’s College Road Trip
Joe Simmons reluctantly takes his grandson BJ on a road trip to visit colleges across the United States. The journey turns chaotic with funny mishaps, arguments and unexpected encounters. Along the way, both learn about responsibility, family bonds and growing up while discovering what the future could hold for them. February 13. On Netflix.
Comedy: Sommore: Chandelier Fly
This live stand-up comedy special by American comedian Sommore talks about relationships, ageing, society and daily struggles. Through honest humour and strong opinions, she talks about modern womanhood and personal experiences while connecting with the audience through sharp observations. February 17. On Netflix.
Thriller: 56 Days
Two strangers meet and quickly begin a relationship. Weeks later, police discover a murder inside one of their homes. The story moves between their growing romance and the investigation, slowly revealing hidden secrets, lies and fears that led to the shocking crime and changed both their lives forever. February 18. On Prime Video.
Documentary: Being Gordon Ramsay (S1)
The series follows Gordon Ramsay during a busy period of his life as he opens new restaurants and manages a global business. It shows the pressure of work, tough decisions and long days, while also exploring his family life, personal struggles and the effort needed to balance success and home. February 18. On Netflix.
Romance: Eternity
After dying, Joan arrives in an afterlife where she is given one week to decide who she wants to spend eternity with. Caught between her husband and her first love, Joan looks back on her life, relationships and choices, questioning love, regret and what truly matters in the end. February 13. On Apple TV+
