Davinder Gill makes his OTT debut as Constable Aujla in Kohrra 2

Actor Davinder Gill, who made his feature film debut as Jarnail Singh in Maidaan, recently stepped into an acclaimed show on Netflix, Kohrra 2 and is already garnering audience’s appreciation for his authentic performance and strong screen presence as Constable Aujla.

Davinder Gill shares how he had auditioned for Kohrra Season 1, too

Davinder shares, “I had given auditions for Kohrra Season 1 with Nikita, but at that time there wasn’t a character that fit me. For Season 2, she reached out again for another audition which I did and she told me I was shortlisted. The next step was having conversation with the director, who wanted to understand my natural personality, whether he could envision Aujla as me. I guess he liked the flavour I could bring to Aujla.”