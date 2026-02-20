Davinder Gill makes his OTT debut as Constable Aujla in Kohrra 2

Actor Davinder Gill, who made his feature film debut as Jarnail Singh in Maidaan, recently stepped into an acclaimed show on Netflix, Kohrra 2 and is already garnering audience’s appreciation for his authentic performance and strong screen presence as Constable Aujla.
Davinder shares, “I had given auditions for Kohrra Season 1 with Nikita, but at that time there wasn’t a character that fit me. For Season 2, she reached out again for another audition which I did and she told me I was shortlisted. The next step was having conversation with the director, who wanted to understand my natural personality, whether he could envision Aujla as me. I guess he liked the flavour I could bring to Aujla.”
Set against the backdrop of Punjab, Kohrra 2 continues its intense murder mystery narrative where every character carries a dark side and a painful backstory. “Everyone has a dark side and a sad story in Season 2. But my character Aujla brings a slightly lighter, fun element to the show. But at the same time, he is a very trustworthy and dedicated constable. He believes he’s the best in theory and takes his job very seriously,” Davinder explains.
Aujla shares most of his screen time with Garundi (Barun Sobti), forming a dynamic presence within the police force. To prepare for the role, the Maidaan actor drew from real-life experiences, “One of my close friends is in the Punjab Police, and since we were shooting in Punjab, I spent a lot of time observing him and his colleagues. When they see a dead body, they don’t get overwhelmed...for them, it’s a body, a case, an investigation. That professional detachment fascinated me.
“They’re actually very chill when hanging out personally, probably because the stress of their work is so intense. I picked up on those nuances and tried to bring that authenticity into Aujla,” he shares.
Proud of his roots, Davinder adds that his total Punjabi desi-ness naturally flowed into the dialogues, adding a layer of authenticity that audiences have begun appreciating.
Kohrra 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.