Jaideep Ahlawat on his blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra S2

Since its launch, Kohrra Season 2 on Netflix has been met with widespread acclaim...praised for Sudip Sharma’s razor-sharp storytelling and the commanding performances of Mona Singh and Barun Sobti. But amid the gripping drama and emotional undercurrents, eagle-eyed fans spotted something, more like someone entirely unexpected: A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by none other than Jaideep Ahlawat.
Yes, that Jaideep Ahlawat.
In a quiet yet impactful appearance as a railway lineman, the actor’s cameo arrived completely unannounced — a subtle surprise tucked into the narrative. Even Sudip himself hadn’t anticipated the moment unfolding the way it did, calling it an unexpected delight to have his long-time collaborator step into the world of Kohrra, however briefly.
Jaideep shares his feelings regarding the cameo, “ Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it? Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with Gunjit and Diggy and thought this would be such an interesting bit. I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore (laughs)! But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch!”
The moment perfectly reflects what makes the show so special, layered storytelling that rewards attention.
With the series breaking into the OTT platform's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows this week, the love continues to pour in. And if the audience reaction is anything to go by, fans might just be hitting rewind, just to make sure they didn’t imagine that cameo.