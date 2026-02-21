Jaideep Ahlawat on his blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra S2

Jaideep shares his feelings regarding the cameo, “ Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it? Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with Gunjit and Diggy and thought this would be such an interesting bit. I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore (laughs)! But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch!”

The moment perfectly reflects what makes the show so special, layered storytelling that rewards attention.

With the series breaking into the OTT platform's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows this week, the love continues to pour in. And if the audience reaction is anything to go by, fans might just be hitting rewind, just to make sure they didn’t imagine that cameo.