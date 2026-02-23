Chiranjeet Chakraborty on Nikosh Chhaya 2, being a storyteller and painter, and living many lives in a birth

A

Yes. Before a movie releases the trailer or the teaser is shown and people do form an opinion. This happened a few days ago with one of my movies – Hati Hati Paa Paa. People started commenting that it is drawn from the Hindi movie Piku. But there are no similarities. Just by watching the teaser which showed the father-daughter dynamics, people formed the opinion that it is similar to Piku. Due to these comments, others got discouraged. So, many people did not watch the movie and those who did, they really liked it. Also, since it’s not a very big banner, it couldn’t hang on to halls either. Christmas came, and it was replaced by other movies. But it is still running in halls in the interiors of Bengal. This was an unfortunate situation. People could have seen the movie. It was very nice. So, this effect is also a consequence of social media.