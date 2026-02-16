Rahul Dev Bose and Megha Chowdhury pair up for a new-age rom-com Khanikta Premer Mato

A

Megha: For the first time I adapted to the idea of shooting 10-15 scenes in a day. The industries that I frequently work in, we do 3-4 scenes a day. Here we have done 22 scenes a day. I had the question that how can one make something this good in such a time crunch. But I think its adaptability. A good actor or technician adapts to the way an industry works. I felt the team knew the drill. All we had to do is know our lines and be prepared. In terms of fun, I’ll say my look is very different. I have short curly hair. That used to take 20-25 minutes every day.

Rahul: She and I have a very interesting dynamic. She started her work outside Bengal and I started in Bengal and am now venturing outside. So, I am always at an awe of how much time they have in hand, because here I am used to working at a quicker pace. As far as fun is concerned, once Durbar (Sharma) and I were shooting numerous scenes a day. The only problem was we were not getting a break to even eat. I had a gap so I ate but Durbar was in every scene. I went to him and said I’ll give a few retakes and you eat. These fun things actually brought the team closer through great bonding.

Megha: One thing I really admire about Rahul is his innate quality of taking care of people.