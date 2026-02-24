Actors Anujoy Chattopadhyay and Ankita Das team up in Deboprasad Haldar’s new short on colour bias

Ahead of the Festival of Colours, Holi, comes the announcement of Deboprasad Haldar’s upcoming short film which focuses on the protagonist who quietly battles prejudices against his skin tone. While one speaks certain ill words or taunts a subdued man and forgets all about it, these words make a deeper impact by silently wounding the person, making them question their morale, existence and wondering about their fault in something which is so out of their hands.

Deboprasad Haldar mentions, “As a society, we often believe racism is loud that it exists only in extreme acts or explicit hatred. But in India, it frequently operates in whispers. It lives in casual remarks, in matrimonial preferences, in the way success and beauty are visually defined.” He continues, “This film was born out of a desire to examine that quiet conditioning how subtle color bias slowly seeps into a person’s consciousness and begins to shape their self-worth. My protagonist’s crisis is not external conflict alone; it is the internal erosion of confidence caused by years of normalized prejudice.”