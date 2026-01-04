The Duffer Brothers make big reveal about Stranger Things spin-off

Fan favourite mythical horror series, Stranger Things has been brought to an end after five seasons. Creators of the show, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, usually referred to as The Duffer Brothers, have revealed that a spin-off of the series is on the way!
However, Matt has shared that while it is a spin-off, it will have new characters and mythological background including a new town as the setting.
The Duffer Brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that a Stranger Things spin-off will happen with a completely new setting. Nothing in the new series will be similar to the parent series which has won so many hearts for its story and characters, all around the globe.
During an interview with a popular media outlet, Matt revealed a little about what is to come. He said, "Spinoff, yeah...I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spin-off is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it. But it’s a completely different mythology. So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining".
Ross even shared that spin-off is already in the works, and the creators have been thinking about it. Now that Stranger Things is over, Matt and Ross will have more time to devote to the next project. "We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off", he said.
Matt Duffer chimed in saying that his "favourite part" about the show is not when it releases, but when they are working on it. He said, "That’s just stressful, no matter how it goes when you release it. It’s maybe my least favourite part of the process. I like the creative part. I like making it".
Talking about what exactly he is looking forward to in the spin-off, he added, "So, we’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology".
Clearly, The Duffer Brothers are not done yet, they have more magic in their bag and now fans must wait for what they are about to come up with next.
