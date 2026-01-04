The Duffer Brothers make big reveal about Stranger Things spin-off

During an interview with a popular media outlet, Matt revealed a little about what is to come. He said, "Spinoff, yeah...I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spin-off is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it. But it’s a completely different mythology. So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining".

Ross even shared that spin-off is already in the works, and the creators have been thinking about it. Now that Stranger Things is over, Matt and Ross will have more time to devote to the next project. "We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off", he said.

Matt Duffer chimed in saying that his "favourite part" about the show is not when it releases, but when they are working on it. He said, "That’s just stressful, no matter how it goes when you release it. It’s maybe my least favourite part of the process. I like the creative part. I like making it".

Talking about what exactly he is looking forward to in the spin-off, he added, "So, we’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology".

Clearly, The Duffer Brothers are not done yet, they have more magic in their bag and now fans must wait for what they are about to come up with next.