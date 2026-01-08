From Emily in Paris 6 to Bridgerton 4: Netflix reveals 2026 slate

Kicking in the New Year, streaming giant Netflix has something exciting in store for the viewers. Piquing the interest further, Netflix has shared an update on the highly anticipated series and films coming to the platform in 2026.

Emily In Paris Season 6

First on the list is season 6 of the beloved show, Emily In Paris. It will carry forward the story of Emily, an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly ends up landing her dream job, leading to a life of intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges.

Bridgerton Season 4

On January 29, season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix, followed by part 2 on February 26. This season will revolve around the bohemian second son, Benedict (Played by Luke Thompson). Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2

This March, you can enjoy the second season of the epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.