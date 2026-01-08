Sobhita Dhulipala’s crime suspense drama Cheekatilo to premiere on this date

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda’s upcoming Telugu original crime suspense drama Cheekatilo is all set to premiere from January 23 on Prime Video.

All you need to know about Cheekatilo

The movie also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas. Set in the heart of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita, whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city.

D. Suresh Babu, producer of Cheekatilo, shared that the film is a layered, emotional suspense drama. He added, “What’s close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video on this Prime Original has been a wonderful experience. The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration.”