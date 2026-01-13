Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mouni Roy wrap Hisaab shoot, celebrate new friendship

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mouni Roy have officially wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming series Hisaab, marking the end of their first collaboration together. The actresses seen in behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, offer fans a heartfelt peek into the warm bond and sisterhood that blossomed during the course of the shoot.

Behind the scenes of Hisaab: Nimrit Kaur and Mouni Roy’s bond steals the spotlight

The candid pictures capture Nimrit and Mouni laughing, chatting, and unwinding between takes, reflecting an easy camaraderie that quickly became one of the most cherished aspects of the set atmosphere. What began as a professional association soon evolved into a genuine friendship, much to the delight of fans who have been rooting for the duo.

According to a source associated with the show, “The camaraderie between Nimrit and Mouni wasn’t just off camera, it strengthened their performances. Their comfort with each other added layers to the narrative, making their on-screen dynamic one of the most compelling aspects of the series. The show is a compelling murder mystery and the shoot was completed in two elaborate schedules. The show has now wrapped up filming and will go into post production now”.

The series, now in post-production, features a strong ensemble cast including Shaheer Shaikh, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, and Harman Singha. While the cast promises a gripping thriller, it is the Nimrit–Mouni dynamic that has already emerged as one of the most talked-about highlights online.