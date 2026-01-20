Barun Sobti's Amarpal Garundi has a new boss, Mona Singh's Dhanwant Kaur in Season 2 of Kohrra

Leaving Jagrana behind, assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi from Kohrra, played by Barun Sobti, is posted to Dalerpura Police Station, where he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). Different as they may seem, both share the same passion to throw themselves into a case — even as the walls they’ve built to escape their pasts crumble right before their eyes.

What to expect from Barun Sobti and Mona Singh starrer Kohrra Season 2?

After a critically-acclaimed first season that set a new benchmark for Indian police procedurals, Kohrra returns on February 11, on Netflix, reaffirming its place as one of the most prestigious and finely-crafted investigative dramas in Indian web shows. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.