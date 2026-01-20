Barun Sobti's Amarpal Garundi has a new boss, Mona Singh's Dhanwant Kaur in Season 2 of Kohrra

Leaving Jagrana behind, assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi from Kohrra, played by Barun Sobti, is posted to Dalerpura Police Station, where he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). Different as they may seem, both share the same passion to throw themselves into a case — even as the walls they’ve built to escape their pasts crumble right before their eyes.
After a critically-acclaimed first season that set a new benchmark for Indian police procedurals, Kohrra returns on February 11, on Netflix, reaffirming its place as one of the most prestigious and finely-crafted investigative dramas in Indian web shows. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.
The second season also marks an important creative evolution for the series. Sudip Sharma, the visionary creator and showrunner of Kohrra, steps into the director’s chair, alongside Faisal Rahman, bringing an even more intimate and immersive lens to the storytelling.
Sudip shares, "It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country. The show's an emotional roller-coaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves.”
The first season saw a NRI bridegroom found dead days before his wedding, and two cops, Garundi and Balbir Singh (Suvinder Vicky) unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.
While Season 1 of the show was lauded for its unique blend of crime, emotion and touching upon the human psyche with exceptional performances taking the story many notches higher, this season will dive into another murder mystery with family dynamics, interpersonal secrets and the background of fog filled Punjab at the helm.
Barun Sobti was last seen in Rakshak–India's Brave 2 and Raat Jawaan Hai, and Mona Singh in Mistry, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Thode Door Thode Paas.