Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swamy-starrer Gandhi Talks’ trailer releases

The makers of director Kishore Belekar’s upcoming silent film, Gandhi Talks, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, on Tuesday released an interesting trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Makers release trailer of Gandhi Talks

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 30 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer of the film, actor Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Not every story needs words. Some are meant to be felt. This time, the screen doesn’t talk. It makes you listen. #GandhiTalks TRAILER OUT NOW. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on the 30th of January. An @arrahman musical."

The trailer shows the film revolves around two men -- Vijay Sethupathi and Aravind Swamy. While Vijay Sethupathi, who has an elderly mother to take care of, comes from the poorer sections of society, Arvind Swamy is a rich person who is into the construction business. The trailer also shows that Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, who are neighbours, eventually fall in love with one another, with the latter insisting that they get married soon.