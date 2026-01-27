Why fold-over shorts are trending again in 2026

We've gotten hyper-curated quiet luxury and Pinterest-perfect minimalist fashion for the last couple of years, and now fashion has swung back toward clothes that feel personal, slightly messy, and have personality. There’s also the Y2K revival, which refuses to die because it never really got closure. Low-rise silhouettes, cropped everything, micro proportions—they keep circling back because they represent a pre-algorithm era of style. Fold-over shorts were never aspirational in the traditional sense. They were worn to dance class, to the corner store, to do absolutely nothing. In 2026, anti-glamour is authenticity.

What’s changed this time around is the styling. They’re not being pushed as only clubwear or gymwear anymore. They can be worn with crisp shirts, long coats, ballet flats, or beat-up sneakers. Swap bike shorts for fold-over ones, add a baby tee or an oversized hoodie, and it’s a look.