Kohrra Season 2 trailer promises a thrilling whodunnit, and the truth looks foggier than it is!

The mist descends once more, this time over Dalerpura, a town with no clear answers and far too many whispers. Kohrra, Netflix’s critically acclaimed investigative crime drama, returns for a gripping second season with a haunting new trailer. The story unpacks the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah) found dead in her brother’s (Anurag Arora) barn, a growing list of suspects including her own husband (Rannvijay Singha), and two officers determined to chase the truth to the end.
The police procedural crime drama returns with the beloved assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti), who begins anew, far from his roots in Jagrana under a new commanding officer, sub-inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). She’s restrained, methodical, and firm where it matters, making her a striking contrast to Garundi’s more casual, instinctive persona. Brawn and brain come together as they peel back the layers of this complicated case, even as it lays bare their own vulnerabilities.
Barun, reprising the role of Amarpal Garundi, shares, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey. He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways, and I’m excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds.”
Mona, who’ll be joining the cast as Dhanwant Kaur, shares, “Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all. It’s a role that demanded restraint, and I’m grateful to Sudip and the team for trusting me with it.”
Kohrra Season 2 marks Sudip Sharma’s debut as director alongside Faisal Rahman.
Kohrra Season 2 will start streaming on February 11!