Kohrra Season 2 trailer promises a thrilling whodunnit, and the truth looks foggier than it is!

The mist descends once more, this time over Dalerpura, a town with no clear answers and far too many whispers. Kohrra, Netflix’s critically acclaimed investigative crime drama, returns for a gripping second season with a haunting new trailer. The story unpacks the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah) found dead in her brother’s (Anurag Arora) barn, a growing list of suspects including her own husband (Rannvijay Singha), and two officers determined to chase the truth to the end.

Kohrra Season 2 is all set to delve into deep, dark secrets

The police procedural crime drama returns with the beloved assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti), who begins anew, far from his roots in Jagrana under a new commanding officer, sub-inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). She’s restrained, methodical, and firm where it matters, making her a striking contrast to Garundi’s more casual, instinctive persona. Brawn and brain come together as they peel back the layers of this complicated case, even as it lays bare their own vulnerabilities.