Popular OTT shows and movies this week: June 3 to July 9

This week, our OTT round-up features an array of recommendations across various languages! From French and Mexican thrillers to Naslen's fabuluos performance in the Malayalam drama Mollywood Times discover the filmmaking and narrative brilliance across cultures! For the sci-fi aficionados Apple TV+'s hit series Silo returns with big twists and turns in its third season. Furthermore, there is more to explore in the horror space with the fantastical spookiness of Z5's Muthassi. But if all these recomendations have left you wanting to watch something lighter, Pritam & Pedro might be a perfect new watch with its comical blend of a slueth story. Binge away!
The new season progresses both the past and present story lines around the silo. In the present day, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) has survived the incinerator in Silo 18, but is struggling to retain her memories. She takes up the mantle of mayor, but faces new threats from a new rebellion brewing within. 352 years into the past, a journalist named Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. July 3. On Apple TV.
A mother’s instinct to save her child escalates into grave danger when Leela (Akhila Bhargavan) notices terrifyingly unusual, demonic behavioural changes in her son after her husband, Rajan (Amith Chakalakkal), returns from their ancestral homes. With deep secrets and terrifying supernatural truths attached to her matriarchal lineage the fight for survival begins. Language: Malayalam. July 8. On Z5.
Pedro (Arshad Warsi), an old-school cop is transferred to a cyber cell branch as punishment. When a high-profile case arises, Pedro, reluctant to get on with learning about technology, crosses paths with a young hacker, Pritam (Vir Hirani). Both must now track down and catch a dangerous cybercriminal (Vikrant Massey) in a journey that is horribly chaotic but also emotionally compelling. Language: Hindi July 3. On JioHotstar.
Jade (Nawell Madani) spent years trying to conceive a child through embryo donation, finally giving birth to a son. Her life turns upside down when he is diagnosed with leukaemia. What follows is a long-drawn-out struggle and countless ethical and legal challenges that Jade is determined to overcome, driven by just one goal: to save her son. Language: French. July 8. On Netflix.
The close-knit, resilient Ingalls family move across the American frontier in the 19th century. Serving as the narrative anchor of the story, the family’s second daughter, Laura Ingalls’ (Alice Halsey) perspective offers the family’s fondness and connection with nature vis-à-vis their struggle for survival. July 9. On Netflix.
Miguel (Aldo Emiliano Navarro), a 10-year-old boy, stumbles upon a deep, underground well, inside which a young boy named Felipe is trapped. As Miguel attempts his rescue, he learns that the boy’s kidnapping was carried out by his community and family members. Driven by a moral dilemma, Miguel sets out on a path to do what’s right against the backdrop of the darkest actions taken by adults around him. Language: Mexican. July 8. On Netflix
Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), a teenager from Kuttikkanam, is obsessed with filmmaking. An ardent follower of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan’s movies, Vineeth aims to become the best horror filmmaker in Mollywood. As he grows in stature within the industry, the young artiste realises that more than just pure talent is required to become the best in this business. Language: Malayalam. July 3. On JioHotstar.
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough this new narrated by Sir David Attenborough will feature seven epsiodes that will deep dive into the extraordinary landscapes, wildlife, and natural wonders of the largest continent in the world. Shot over a span of 4 years extraordinary Asia will offer a informative and engaging look at the spectacular landscapes, incredible biodiversity and the resilience of the natural world. July 3. On BBC.