Popular OTT shows and movies this week: June 3 to July 9

This week, our OTT round-up features an array of recommendations across various languages! From French and Mexican thrillers to Naslen's fabuluos performance in the Malayalam drama Mollywood Times discover the filmmaking and narrative brilliance across cultures! For the sci-fi aficionados Apple TV+'s hit series Silo returns with big twists and turns in its third season. Furthermore, there is more to explore in the horror space with the fantastical spookiness of Z5's Muthassi. But if all these recomendations have left you wanting to watch something lighter, Pritam & Pedro might be a perfect new watch with its comical blend of a slueth story. Binge away!