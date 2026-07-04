Ekta Kapoor faces backlash over AI-generated Lord Krishna scene in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Television producer Ekta Kapoor found herself at the receiving end of online criticism after the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi featured an AI-generated depiction of Lord Krishna.

AI-generated Lord Krishna scene in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sparks trolling

The AI Lord Krishna was seen interacting in an intense communication with Smriti Irani's character, Tulsi, inside a prison sequence. As clips from the episode surfaced online, social media users began trolling the visual effects and the use of AI in the mythological sequence.

One X user wrote, "Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor's AI subscription b/c she ain't stopping." Another commented, "WTF IS THIS SHIT." A third user joked, "'Paisa jail mein hua tha' god who is writing these dialogues?" Another post read, "Ekta Kapoor ko hi cancel kar do!" One user quipped, "Why jail and not karagaar? Dialogue bhi AI se likhwa leti." Another wrote, "Krishna Bhagwan Hin-English bol rhe hn," while another commented, "The quality of this clip feels like she is not even paying for her AI tool and using it for free ." One post also read, "Someone please cancel Ekta Kapoor's AI subscription b/c she ain't stopping."