LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D.: Kevin Atwater exits in Season 14

LaRoyce Hawkins is surrendering his badge after serving in the Intelligence Unit for more than ten years. According to several entertainment outlets that have verified the information with people close to the production, the actor, who has portrayed Officer Kevin Atwater since Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, is leaving the NBC procedural as a series regular.

LaRoyce Hawkins exits Chicago P.D. after 13 seasons as Kevin Atwater

In order to give Kevin a fitting farewell rather than ending the character suddenly, LaRoyce Hawkins is anticipated to return for the first few episodes of Season 14. The producers of the program are keeping the specifics of how that leaving will unfold under wraps.