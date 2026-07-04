LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D.: Kevin Atwater exits in Season 14

LaRoyce Hawkins is surrendering his badge after serving in the Intelligence Unit for more than ten years. According to several entertainment outlets that have verified the information with people close to the production, the actor, who has portrayed Officer Kevin Atwater since Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, is leaving the NBC procedural as a series regular.
In order to give Kevin a fitting farewell rather than ending the character suddenly, LaRoyce Hawkins is anticipated to return for the first few episodes of Season 14. The producers of the program are keeping the specifics of how that leaving will unfold under wraps.
Hawkins is one of the last true originals on the Chicago Police Department. He appeared in the series' premiere alongside Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, and others, the most of whom have now left the program after 13 seasons. Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, Amy Morton, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Arienne Mandi will form the nucleus of the remaining team.
Neither LaRoyce nor NBC have publicly explained the basis behind the change, and a network official declined to comment when contacted by the press. It is evident that the writers' room intends to give Atwater a proper narrative conclusion rather than an off-screen departure.
Fans don't have to look far for a plausible storyline. Atwater spent much of Season 13 caught up in a rekindled romance with Officer Tasha Fox, who ultimately left Chicago for a new job in Miami. Their long-distance relationship hit a major turning point when Fox showed up on Kevin's doorstep revealing she was expecting his child. Given that development, it wouldn't be a shock if the show sends Atwater south to build a life with his growing family — though producers haven't confirmed any specifics.
Hawkins' exit could free him up for more outside work. In addition to his 13 seasons on Chicago P.D., he's built a resume that includes Disney and Marvel's Ironheart, Starz's Power Book IV: Force, and HBO's Ballers.
Chicago P.D. Season 14 premieres Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC, with Kevin Atwater's farewell expected to unfold sometime in the season's opening weeks.
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